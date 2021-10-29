TD Securities Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) a C$28.00 Price Target

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been given a C$28.00 price target by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.94.

Shares of MI.UN traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$830.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

