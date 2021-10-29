TD Securities Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE DII.B traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.79. 94,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$708.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
