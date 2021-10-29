TD Securities Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.79. 94,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$708.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

