TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMVWY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

