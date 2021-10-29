Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

