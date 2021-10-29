TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

