Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.45), with a volume of 774424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.99.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

