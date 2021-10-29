Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.50.

TDOC stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

