Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $218.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.85.

NYSE TDOC opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

