Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.85.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $148,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

