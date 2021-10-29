Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.60. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,765. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

