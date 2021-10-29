Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 193.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after purchasing an additional 188,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.68 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

