Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Tenable by 248.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

