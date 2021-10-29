TENT Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $164,203.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00259249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00105073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00124594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

