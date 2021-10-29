Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at $63,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter worth $19,235,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

