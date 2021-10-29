Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.