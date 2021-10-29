Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

