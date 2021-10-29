Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.35 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 15,490,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,696. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

