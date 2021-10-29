Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

