Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.830-$2.070 EPS.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $187.60. 169,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

