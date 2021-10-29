Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 240,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,070. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.