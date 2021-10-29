TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 8.2%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$135.66 and last traded at C$136.02. Approximately 186,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 310,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 in the last three months.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

