The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.83

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 1503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

