The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
TBBK stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
