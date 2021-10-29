The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 353,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.