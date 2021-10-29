The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 353,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

