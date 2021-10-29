The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

