The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.100 billion to $4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

The Brink’s stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 443,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,570. The Brink’s has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

