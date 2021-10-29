The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

