The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.
The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.
Several analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.
In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.