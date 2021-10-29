The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Shares of CG stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

