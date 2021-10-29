The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $715,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.