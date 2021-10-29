The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

