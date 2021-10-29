The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2,620 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

