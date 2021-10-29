The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.80% of The Clorox worth $176,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.97. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

