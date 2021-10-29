The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Coca-Cola also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

KO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,376,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679,901. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.