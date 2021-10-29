The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

