The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

