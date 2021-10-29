The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $321.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

