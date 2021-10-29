The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EXAI opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.38.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

