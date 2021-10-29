The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,793. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. HUYA has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.