The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $115.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.
PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
PENN stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $290,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
