The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $115.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $290,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.