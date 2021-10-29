The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €39.91 ($46.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. MorphoSys has a one year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a one year high of €101.90 ($119.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.