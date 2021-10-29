The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

GBX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,248.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

