The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG opened at $126.93 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,775 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

