The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $374.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

