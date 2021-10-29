The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.