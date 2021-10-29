The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 1,042,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

