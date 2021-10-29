The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 10,585 HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

