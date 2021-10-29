The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 351.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

