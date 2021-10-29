The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $363.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

