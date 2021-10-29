The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $17.54 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $563.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 134,543 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

