The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Carter Bankshares worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $476,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

