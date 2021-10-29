The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $213,000 Position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $891,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $21,907,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $6.67 on Friday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

